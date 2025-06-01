A BMW driver crashed in Portsmouth early this morning after “reckless” driving caused extensive damage to the car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 1, with the driver losing control after driving on Winston Churchill Avenue “like it was a racetrack”. Police attended the scene but both the driver and the passenger failed to co-operate with the officers enquiries.

A BMW crashed out on Winston Churchill Avenue early this morning after "reckless" driving. | Hampshire Police

A post on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Facebook page said: “The driver of this BMW M2 discovered the hard way that power without control ends badly. In the early hours of this morning, he took Winston Churchill Avenue like it was a racetrack – until he ran out of talent and control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With airbags deployed, extensive damage to the barriers and vehicle, both the driver and his passenger failed to assist us with our investigation. That’s okay – we’ve reported them both to court.

“Another expensive lesson in why reckless driving ruins lives and cars. We will continue to work hard to remove drivers like this from our roads. They do not deserve to share the road with decent law abiding drivers.”

There were no injuries reported in the incident.