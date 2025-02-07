A Portsmouth MP has met with local police to discuss concerns about the levels of knife crime in the city - with statistics continuing to show a reduction in reported incidents.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan met with Hampshire Police in the wake of the latest stabbing in North End. This has resulted in a man appearing in court facing charges of wounding with intent and possession of a knife/blade in a public place. Police have also been carrying out extra patrols in the area to help reassure the public.

This week’s incident follows a number of high profile cases involving knifes in and around the city, as well as reports of children bringing knives into schools, with growing fears across the community that violent crime is plaguing Portsmouth.

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth which left a man fighting for life. Picture: Stu Vaisey | Stu Vaizey

Mr Morgan said that he understands the concerns in the city, but has been told by police the latest knife crime statistics for Hampshire show it is reducing across the county, including Portsmouth.

After the meeting he said: “We have seen some concerning knife crime incidents in Portsmouth recently which I met with police today to discuss, but I am assured the number of incidents overall has been coming down.

“I am keen to ensure visible policing and am assured additional patrols are in place to make our streets safer.”

The MP also welcomed news the government was providing additional funding to the police ‘to restore neighbourhood policing and enhance public safety in Portsmouth’ and said it was the government’s mission to half knife crime within a decade. This includes measures already taken to ban the manufacture, supply, sale and possession zombie-style knives and machetes. A ban on ninja swords is also underway.

Mr Morgan said: “The government has made it it’s mission to halve knife crime in a decade. I will continue to work closely with local police to ensure violent crime continues to come down in our city and Portsmouth residents feel safe in their communities.”

He has backed funding increases, as part of the government’s Plan for Change, boosting total policing investment to £19.5 billion next year. This will allow forces to tackle crime in their communities and rid town centres of antisocial behaviour, and apprehend persistent offenders.

The News has also called for additional action from the police, courts and government to make our city safer, as well as the community and parents to play its part in educating our children and guiding them away from a life of crime.

This week’s stabbing is just the latest incident involving knife crime in recent months and years. This includes the deaths in 2023 of innocent bystander Aimen Ahmed who was stabbed on steps of Portsmouth Guildhall and Levi Kent who was stabbed in Gosport following an altercation related to a drug deal.

There was also a stabbing in December 2024 in Buckland during a mass brawl and a stabbing outside Havant Railway Station in November 2024, and just last month a 16-year-old was also stabbed in Commercial Road.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin has also been invited by The News to comment on the concerns about violent crime in and around the city.