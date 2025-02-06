'Deep concern' at violent crime after Portsmouth stabbing which has left a man fighting for his life

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:48 BST
Hampshire’s crime commissioner has expressed ‘deep concern’ at the level of violent crime in Portsmouth following a stabbing yesterday.

Three women and two men were arrested over an attempted murder after the incident in Kingston Road in North End opposite the junction with Kingston Crescent which has left a 53-year-old man with “life threatening injuries”.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s Police and Crime Commission Donna Jones has said the incident was ‘deeply troubling’ but called for time to allow the police to fully investigate the incident.

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life. Picture: Stu Vaizey placeholder image
Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life. Picture: Stu Vaizey

She said: "I am deeply concerned by the level of violence we are continuing to see on our streets, including incidents like this in Portsmouth.

“Whilst crime rates are falling in Hampshire, and whilst it is deeply troubling for anyone, of any age, to be involved in this kind of crime, a growing number of people involved in serious violence on our streets are under the age of 25.

“This incident happened in broad daylight and no doubt has left communities rightly concerned.

“At this stage it is vital that we allow the police the time and space to fully investigate and understand the circumstances of this incident.

“Anyone with information on this incident should contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250054711, or via the force website.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones pictured in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (040324-5787)placeholder image
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones pictured in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (040324-5787)

Yesterday’s incident follows growing concerns about an increase in knife crime across the area as well as in and around the city, including knives being brought into schools. There have also been a number of recent high profile knife crimes and court cases in the area linked to knife crime.

This includes the deaths in 2023 of innocent bystander Aimen Ahmed who was stabbed on steps of Portsmouth Guildhall after being attacked by a man he did not know, and Levi Kent who was stabbed in Gosport following an altercation related to a drug deal.

There was also a stabbing in December 2024 in Buckland during a mass brawl and a stabbing outside Havant Railway Station in November 2024, and a 16-year-old was also stabbed in the chest in Commercial Road last month, with court cases pending for all of these incidents.

Related topics:PoliceKnife crime
