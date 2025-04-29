Mum denies murdering daughter who was found in a Hampshire Pond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges she murdered her two-year-old daughter, who died after being found in a Hampshire pond.

Alice Mackey, 42 of Oakhanger near Bordon is accused of killing Annabel Mackey, who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley on September 10 2023.

A woman has been charged following the death of a two-year-old girl, Annabel Mackey, who passed away on September 11, 2023. She was found at Kingsley Pond and taken to hospital the day before. Well-wishers left flowers at Kingsley Pond as a tribute. | SWNS

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

The charge says Mackey is accused of murdering Annabel at an address in Forge Road on September 11 2023.

Mackey, who appeared at Winchester Crown Court, was remanded in custody until the trial, which was listed to start on October 6 with a further hearing on July 28.