Heart-breaking tribute to 'beautiful', 'kind' and 'pure' two-year-old who died after being found at Kingsley Pond
The dad of two-year-old, Annabel Mackey, who died after being found at Kingsley Pond, has released a tribute to his ‘beautiful’ daughter.
Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, September 2023 to a report that Annabel had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.
She was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition but subsequently died on the afternoon of Monday, September 11.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Annabel’s death remains ongoing.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation. She remains under investigation and is due to answer bail today (March 4).
Annabel’s dad said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl. She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly. She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.
“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives.
“She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.
“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.
“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x”.