A dad has paid tribute to his ‘beautiful’, ‘kind’ and ‘pure’ daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad of two-year-old, Annabel Mackey, who died after being found at Kingsley Pond, has released a tribute to his ‘beautiful’ daughter.

The father of two-year-old Annabel Mackey has released a tribute to his daughter following her death after she was found at Kingsley Pond in East Hampshire. She died on September 11, 2023 after going missing the previous day | Picture released by Hampshire police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition but subsequently died on the afternoon of Monday, September 11.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Annabel’s death remains ongoing.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation. She remains under investigation and is due to answer bail today (March 4).

Annabel’s dad said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl. She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly. She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives.

“She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x”.