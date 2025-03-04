A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a “kind” and “pure” two-year-old girl.

Annabel Mackey passed away after disappearing from her home and being found at Kingsley Pond. Officers were alerted at 5.02pm after she went missing from the address on September 10, 2023, in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

The little girl was discovered and rushed to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon (September 11, 2023). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have today charged Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger near Bordon, with murder.

She has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court tomorrow (March 5). Police said detectives from the Major Crime Team have carried out an investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond.

Annabel’s father released a tribute to his daughter via the police earlier today. As previously reported in The News, he said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly. She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth. Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives.

“She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did. The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness. Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x.”

Tributes were left at the village pond a day after Annabel died. Flowers and hand-written cards were placed by well-wishers on memory of the child. Police at the time cordoned off a 2,000ft area from the pond and searched the undergrowth at the scene.