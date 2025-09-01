Murder probe underway as woman dies after fall from block of flats
A murder probe is underway after a woman died following a fall from a block of flats.
A 25-year-old woman passed away in hospital from her injuries on Friday after falling from the block in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly before 3pm on Thursday.
Police attended the scene and launched a murder probe. "Officers are pursuing lines of enquiry to identify a man within the property at the time of the incident,” a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting incident number 44250389733.