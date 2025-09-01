Police have moved to clarify an incident captured on video now circling on social media allegedly showing a man brandishing a knife shouting racial abuse outside a mosque.

The Jami Mosque in Portsmouth

A 29-year-old man is in police custody following the incident around 9.30pm on Sunday (31 August), outside of the Jami Mosque.

Police said it was reported a white man was being “racially abusive to a small group of men, women and children who were praying outside” the Victoria Road North venue.

The force has now said comments from people speculating on the video footage are “inaccurate” amid fears of growing racial tensions in the community. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video that is circulating on social media platforms in regards to a racially aggravated assault on Victoria Road North yesterday.

“We are also aware that people are speculating on the circumstances and that some of this information is inaccurate. As such, we would like to dispel any misinformation and clarify the reported account of events.”

Speaking of the account of events, the force spokesperson added: “It was reported the man had approached the group and was being verbally abusive and threatening them.

“A man from the group asked the man to leave them alone, but was then reportedly punched in the chest. The man then pulled out a knife and behaved aggressively towards two men from the group, but reportedly discarded the knife before leaving the area.

“Nobody was seriously injured during the incident. An investigation has been launched and police are conducting thorough enquiries to establish the full circumstances. A knife was located in the area and has been seized by police.

“As part of our enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.”

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information call police on 101 quoting 44250294485.