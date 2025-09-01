Police are hunting for a van driver who hit a female pedestrian with their wing mirror near a motorway.

Police were called to Salisbury Road.

The incident happened near the M3 in Eastleigh on Shakespeare Road, at the junction with Woodside Avenue around 2.25pm on Tuesday 26 August.

Police said: “The pedestrian was struck by one of the van’s wing mirrors. Thankfully, the woman reported only minor injuries as a result of the collision.

“Following the incident, the van was seen turning left onto Woodside Avenue. Officers are trying to establish the identity of the driver of the van and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to please get in touch with us.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any dash cam footage of the collision or vehicle.

“If you can help with any of the above, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250386276.”