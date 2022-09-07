News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mystery over death of 70-year-old cyclist found dying by side of road near Bishop’s Waltham now cleared-up

MYSTERY over the death of a 70-year-old cyclist found dying by the side of the road has now been cleared-up.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:46 pm

As reported, emergency services were called to Peak Lane in Upham, near Bishop’s Waltham, between 6am and 8am on August 6 after a man was found lying on a verge with his bike.

Despite medical attention the man, from Eastleigh, died at the scene.

Police described what happened as ‘a road traffic incident’ and appealed to the public to shed light on what happened.

Peak Lane near Upham Picture: Google

Most Popular

They have said that the cyclist had not suffered any apparent injuries and so could have had a medical episode.

Read More

Read More
Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling I...

Now police have confirmed what happened.

A spokesman said: ‘Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was ruled as natural causes.

‘The investigation has been closed and no further details will be provided.’

PC Adam Sandham said last month: ‘Any information, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be key in establishing the exact circumstances.’