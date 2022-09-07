Mystery over death of 70-year-old cyclist found dying by side of road near Bishop’s Waltham now cleared-up
MYSTERY over the death of a 70-year-old cyclist found dying by the side of the road has now been cleared-up.
As reported, emergency services were called to Peak Lane in Upham, near Bishop’s Waltham, between 6am and 8am on August 6 after a man was found lying on a verge with his bike.
Despite medical attention the man, from Eastleigh, died at the scene.
Police described what happened as ‘a road traffic incident’ and appealed to the public to shed light on what happened.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departure date from Portsmouth confirmed
-
2
Female cyclist grabbed and thrown to the ground by man in Redlands Road, Fareham
-
3
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
-
4
Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling Island
-
5
'Known shoplifter' prohibited from Boots in Havant after outbursts leaves staff feeling threatened
They have said that the cyclist had not suffered any apparent injuries and so could have had a medical episode.
Read More
Now police have confirmed what happened.
A spokesman said: ‘Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was ruled as natural causes.
‘The investigation has been closed and no further details will be provided.’
PC Adam Sandham said last month: ‘Any information, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be key in establishing the exact circumstances.’