As reported, emergency services were called to Peak Lane in Upham, near Bishop’s Waltham, between 6am and 8am on August 6 after a man was found lying on a verge with his bike.

Despite medical attention the man, from Eastleigh, died at the scene.

Police described what happened as ‘a road traffic incident’ and appealed to the public to shed light on what happened.

Peak Lane near Upham Picture: Google

They have said that the cyclist had not suffered any apparent injuries and so could have had a medical episode.

Now police have confirmed what happened.

A spokesman said: ‘Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was ruled as natural causes.

‘The investigation has been closed and no further details will be provided.’