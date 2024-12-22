'Harrowing' incident as four men wearing balaclavas charge into Merchant House with gun
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to Merchant House, Southsea, just after 5pm on Friday, December 20 following reports of a disturbance in the pub.
It had been reported that four men had charged into the pub wearing balaclavas, with three of the men shouting at the fourth.
No threats were made to the staff or anyone else in the pub but one of the men had a pellet gun on him.
The gun was seized by the police and a 19-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.
A witness said that the incident was ‘genuinely harrowing’.