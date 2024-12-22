'Harrowing' incident as four men wearing balaclavas charge into Merchant House with gun

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 08:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 08:40 GMT
Punters were horrified after four men wearing balaclavas ran into a Southsea pub.

Emergency services were called to Merchant House, Southsea, just after 5pm on Friday, December 20 following reports of a disturbance in the pub.

It had been reported that four men had charged into the pub wearing balaclavas, with three of the men shouting at the fourth.

Merchant House, 9-11 Highland RoadMerchant House, 9-11 Highland Road
No threats were made to the staff or anyone else in the pub but one of the men had a pellet gun on him.

The gun was seized by the police and a 19-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

A witness said that the incident was ‘genuinely harrowing’.

The man has been released on bail while the police enquiries continue.

