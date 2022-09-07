Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May.

He was accused of molesting two girls and faced five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021.

Hampshire police have issued a new image of wanted man Trevor McCurdy, without facial hair. The 69-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court in connection with sexual activity with a child under 16

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90. This relates to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.

Police have said previously that while they cannot rule out that he has dead, he has access to ‘a fairly large amount of cash’ and is thought to be lying low.

He previously sported a distinctive grey beard, and the new picture shows him clean-shaven.

Crimestoppers has offered a £1,000 reward to find him, and will pay out if the information is given exclusively and leads to McCurdy’s arrest.

In June, Det Insp Gemma Hunter told The News: ‘Unfortunately the usual lines of enquiry we would take for someone who’s wanted haven’t proven us to be able to locate him.

‘We are aware he has had access to a fairly large amount of cash helping to maintain himself under the radar for as long as has.

‘We have concerns over his own safety and concerns for the public which is why we are going public.’

McCurdy is about 6ft, of a medium build, and has grey hair. When last seen he had a a grey moustache and beard, although he might have shaved this off.

He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes

He has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a swallow on his right forearm and a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm, and he has a large scar down the middle of his chest.