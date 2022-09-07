New picture of wanted man Trevor McCurdy is issued by Hampshire police
Police have issued a new picture of a man who is wanted for skipping a trial for child sex offences.
Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May.
Read More
He was accused of molesting two girls and faced five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departure date from Portsmouth confirmed
-
2
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
-
3
Female cyclist grabbed and thrown to the ground by man in Redlands Road, Fareham
-
4
Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling Island
-
5
'Known shoplifter' prohibited from Boots in Havant after outbursts leaves staff feeling threatened
He is also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90. This relates to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.
Police have said previously that while they cannot rule out that he has dead, he has access to ‘a fairly large amount of cash’ and is thought to be lying low.
He previously sported a distinctive grey beard, and the new picture shows him clean-shaven.
Crimestoppers has offered a £1,000 reward to find him, and will pay out if the information is given exclusively and leads to McCurdy’s arrest.
In June, Det Insp Gemma Hunter told The News: ‘Unfortunately the usual lines of enquiry we would take for someone who’s wanted haven’t proven us to be able to locate him.
‘We are aware he has had access to a fairly large amount of cash helping to maintain himself under the radar for as long as has.
‘We have concerns over his own safety and concerns for the public which is why we are going public.’
McCurdy is about 6ft, of a medium build, and has grey hair. When last seen he had a a grey moustache and beard, although he might have shaved this off.
He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes
He has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a swallow on his right forearm and a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm, and he has a large scar down the middle of his chest.
Information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and is anonymous. Computer IP addresses are never tracked, and teh charity has never traced a phone call.