Two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of Samantha Murphy have been released with no further action, police confirm
The body of Samantha Murphy was discovered at a property in Wadham Road, North End, at around 7.37am on Thursday, June 5, sparking a murder investigation.
The 32-year-old was described as a “devoted mother to her three beautiful children’ and a ‘bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings’ in a tribute from her family.
As part of the police investigation, Charlie James Jeans, aged 30, of Margate Road in Southsea was charged with murder, where he appeared in Magistrates Court on June 10.
A 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, where they were released on conditional bail.
The police have today (September 5) confirmed that both men have been released with no further action.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said: “A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail until September 9 whilst enquiries continue.”
