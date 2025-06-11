Portsmouth is rallying round in support of "devoted mum” Samantha Murphy’s children following her tragic death.

The 32-year-old was found dead at a property on Wadham Road, North End, at 7.37am on Thursday June 5 sparking a manhunt which led to four people being arrested.

Charlie Jeans, 30, of Margate Road, Southsea, has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court having been charged with the murder of the mum-of-three. He will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday having been remanded in custody.

Samantha’s death has horrified the city with many now getting behind a campaign to support her three children left without their mother, while also raising funds to give her a “dignified farewell’ funeral. Nearly £3,000 has been raised towards a £10,000 target.

Writing on a GoFundMe, set up on behalf of Samantha’s heartbroken family, Ollie Redmond said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved Sammie-Jo Murphy. Her loss has left an immeasurable void in our hearts and in the lives of her three beautiful children, who are now facing a future without their devoted mother.

“Sammie-Jo was a beacon of light in our family and community. She was known for her kindness, unwavering strength, infectious laugh and dedication to her family. She poured her love into her children, always ensuring they felt loved and supported, fighting tirelessly for their well-being.

“As we grapple with this sudden and heartbreaking loss, we are also faced with the unexpected financial strain of funeral expenses and the immediate needs of her children. We want to ensure that Sammie-Jo receives a dignified farewell and that her children are provided with stability and support during this incredibly difficult time and as they navigate life without her.”

He added: “Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Your generosity will help us cover funeral arrangements and provide for the children's immediate needs.

“We are deeply grateful for any support you can offer, as well as your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for honouring Sammie-Jo's memory and helping us care for her beloved children.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/sammiejos-legacy-and-children