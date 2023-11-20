Police have issued an update after a dispersal order was implemented over Gosport town centre this weekend.

The order was put into place last Friday at 8.30pm and was upheld until 8.30pm yesterday. This was in response to escalating reports anti-social behaviour and harassment of residents during the week, which police said was likely to continue if the order was not implemented.

Under these conditions, officers have the power to move people on from an area and forbid them from returning. Anyone failing to comply can be arrested under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act.

The dispersal order covered Gosport High Street and other parts of the town centre. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-6)

This is no the first time these powers have had to be enforced in Gosport. The last dispersal order which covered the town centre, Gosport Marina and the high street, was issued in August.