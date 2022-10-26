Troubled Leigh Park woman Melanie Geer, 44, was due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence for two breaches of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a knife in a public place.

Geer, of Soberton Road, has been on remand in HMP Bronzefield since May 5 after breaching her order the day before.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But Geer, who was due to appear at court via a video link, refused to come out of her cell for the hearing.

It led judge William Ashworth to call for a prison officer to find out why she was not attending.

The officer told the judge: ‘She already said she is not going (to attend). I went back in (to her cell) and she started banging her head and said she would self-harm.

‘She said: “Leave me alone. I’m not going.” That was the last word she said to me.’

The court heard Geer was a ‘risk to herself and others’.

The judge said he was worried about her self-harming but was also concerned over the non-compliance with him stating that Geer was due to ‘get out soon’ from jail.

It was decided an adjournment was the best option, with her next due to appear on November 10.

Geer has become notorious for trespassing on railway bridges, especially in Havant. She has admitted trespassing on New Lane footbridge at Havant train station on multiple occasions including being found naked and drunk - putting her in breach of criminal behaviour orders.

