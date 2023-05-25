Across England and Wales, the number of sentences handed out for thefts rose for the first time since 2011, with concerns raised about the number of investigations being launched and completed into low-level crime.

Ministry of Justice figures show 906 people were sentenced for committing a theft offence in the Hampshire Constabulary area in 2022 – up by 10 per cent from 822 in 2021.

Nationally, 36,903 sentences for theft – which includes shoplifting, blackmail, burglary and stealing a vehicle or bicycle – were dished out last year, up from 33,912 the year before.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said the increase is ‘to be expected given the recent pivot towards prioritising theft and burglaries.'

The PFEW has called for ‘significant improvements’ to be made to the criminal justice system.

A PFEW spokesperson said: ‘The government must properly recognise and support police officers who are exhausted, overworked, underpaid and struggling to deliver the service they want to give because of the increasing demands of the job as part of the solution to improve rates.

‘Ultimately, it is easy to take quick wins from individual figures but often this does not tell the whole story and it is imperative that we consider new data in a collective way to be able to draw out the right solutions to improve the criminal justice system as a whole.’

Prosecutions and convictions across the country also rose for the first time since 2011 last year, with 42,300 and 36,700 recorded respectively.

The average custody length thieves received in 2022 was 11.2 weeks, down from 12.9 the year before, while the average fine handed down rose slightly from £122 to £124.

Meanwhile, separate Home Office figures show 44,672 theft offences were recorded in Hampshire last year – up from 39,785 in 2021.

Some 52,684 offences were recorded in 2012, a decade ago.