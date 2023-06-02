News you can trust since 1877
Teenager due to be sentenced for Emsworth stabbing refuses to leave prison cell

A teenager due in court to be sentenced for stabbing a man refused to leave his prison cell.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:50 BST

Alfie Breakspear, 18, was set to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court following a stabbing in Emsworth on March 2. He was facing a lengthy custodial sentence for wounding with intent following the incident.

Breakspear stabbed his victim in the abdomen inside a house in North Street – with the male hospitalised. A police spokeswoman previously said: ‘We were called to a report that a 20-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen inside an address in North Street.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
‘He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged. Alfie Breakspear, 18, of Radcliffe Road, Southampton, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.’

Breakspear had been remanded into custody and was due to be sentenced after previously admitting the offence. But the defendant refused to come out of his prison cell resulting the hearing being adjourned until July 6.

