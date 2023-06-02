Teenager due to be sentenced for Emsworth stabbing refuses to leave prison cell

Alfie Breakspear, 18, was set to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court following a stabbing in Emsworth on March 2. He was facing a lengthy custodial sentence for wounding with intent following the incident.

NOW READ: Donkey arrests

Breakspear stabbed his victim in the abdomen inside a house in North Street – with the male hospitalised. A police spokeswoman previously said: ‘We were called to a report that a 20-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen inside an address in North Street.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged. Alfie Breakspear, 18, of Radcliffe Road, Southampton, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.’

Breakspear had been remanded into custody and was due to be sentenced after previously admitting the offence. But the defendant refused to come out of his prison cell resulting the hearing being adjourned until July 6.