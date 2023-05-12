Shamed John Hawkins, 31, of no fixed address, admitted eight sexual offences against girls when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court. But the predator will have to wait to find out how much time he gets behind bars after judge Richard Shepherd called for a probation and psychiatric report before deciding.

READ NOW: Drink driving arrest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The catalogue of offences took place in April and included four charges of attempting to cause a child under 13 years to engage in sexual activity, and four charges of attempting to engage with a child in sexual communication.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Judge Shepherd told Hawkins: ‘You have pleaded guilty to serious offences and you will be going to prison. But I want to know more about you so I have ordered a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report.’

Hawkins will find out how long his jail sentence is when he appears at court on July 7. He remains remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Stolen bike recovered