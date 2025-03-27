A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after a woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

Paul John Watts, 36, was found guilty in Portsmouth Crown Court today (March 27) of attempting to murder Emma Watts, 37.

Scene in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove. Emma Watts is fighting for her life as Paul Watts charged with attempted murder

The incident took place in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, with the victim having to be airlifted to hospital on October 31, 2024, at around 3pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “She was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. Earlier this year she was discharged from hospital as her recovery continues.”

Court previously heard that Mrs Watts was left with multiple fractures - including to her skull - and in an induced coma. Jurors were told she was “fighting for her life” before surviving. Watts is alleged to have carried out the assault after Mrs Watts told him to leave the family home due to his drinking and drug taking.

Judge Michael Bowes KC finished summing up this morning before jurors retired to consider their verdicts. As previously reported in The News, Watts declined the opportunity to take the stand and give evidence.

Watts, of Cinderford Close in Paulsgrove, will remain in police custody until his sentencing. His trial started on Monday, March 17, after being charged in November last year. He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 3.