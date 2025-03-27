Portsmouth husband declines to give evidence in attempted murder trial of wife

A man on trial for the attempted murder of his wife when “delivering punch after punch after punch” declined to give evidence - with jurors now set to retire to consider their verdicts.

Police in in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove.

Paul Watts, 35, faces charges of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm on Emma Watts, 37, following a “brutal” attack at their Cinderford Close home in Paulsgrove on October 31 shortly after 3pm.

Mrs Watts was left with multiple fractures - including to her skull - and in an induced coma after she was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where she was “fighting for her life” before surviving. Watts is alleged to have carried out the “relentless” assault after being told to leave the family house after Mrs Watts ran out of patience with his drinking and drug taking.

Judge Michael Bowes KC is finishing his summing up of the case to jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning before they retire to consider their verdicts.

Following the conclusion of the prosecution’s case, Watts declined the opportunity to take the stand and give evidence. It follows his “no comment” stance to police in interviews following the incident. “(Watts) gave no account, no explanation, no version of his own of events,” prosecutor Simon Jones previously told the court.

Police and air ambulance in Cinderford Close

The violent attack left Mrs Watts with a skull fracture, fractures to the cheekbone, eye sockets, jaw, breastbone, ribs and part of her spine. She suffered bruising to the neck, hand and fingers.

The court has heard how shortly after 3pm when Mrs Watts had returned back to the house with her best friend, who had accompanied her for support, tensions flared when Watts was still present - with him told to leave once again.

“The defendant ran behind her and grabbed her with both arms and dragged her backwards,” the prosecutor previously told the court.

“Emma Watts was dragged back through the front door of the house. Her best friend thought she should call police. Then, behind closed doors, the defendant was in a violent rage.

“The defendant set upon her delivering hard and repeated blows to her which drew an extensive amount of blood.

“In this moment when delivering punch after punch after punch on his wife, we say he intended to kill her.”

