A PCSO has pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Daniel Mark Carlson, 29, was charged with two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity after an investigation by the police Internet Child Abuse Team.

He is a serving Police Community Support Officer, based out of Winchester, and has been suspended from duty. The offences took place between July 10 and August 9 this year. It is alleged there was communication sent while he was on duty. This was not done using police devices.

Carlson appeared before Poole Magistrates' Court yesterday (August 14), where he pleaded guilty to all four counts. He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.