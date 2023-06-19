News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Pedestrian injured in Waterlooville collision

A man has been injured in a collision in Waterlooville.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured during a collision in Waterlooville on Sunday (June 18).

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘At some time between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, June 18 a collision occurred on Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, near the roundabout with Waterberry Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The collision involved a while Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian.

A police officer on the beat.A police officer on the beat.
A police officer on the beat.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: 78-year-old woman dies after being hit by a car in Eastleigh

‘The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, suffered injuries to his back, legs and ankle.

‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened? If you have any information that could help please contact us as soon as possible.’

A 37-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been released on police bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information, contact the police by calling 101 quoting 44230241768.