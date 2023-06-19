A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘At some time between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, June 18 a collision occurred on Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, near the roundabout with Waterberry Drive.

‘The collision involved a while Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian.

A police officer on the beat.

‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened? If you have any information that could help please contact us as soon as possible.’

A 37-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been released on police bail.

