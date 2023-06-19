Pedestrian injured in Waterlooville collision
Police are appealing for information after a man was injured during a collision in Waterlooville on Sunday (June 18).
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘At some time between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, June 18 a collision occurred on Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, near the roundabout with Waterberry Drive.
‘The collision involved a while Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian.
‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened? If you have any information that could help please contact us as soon as possible.’
A 37-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been released on police bail.
If you have any information, contact the police by calling 101 quoting 44230241768.