Pedestrian killed and motorcyclist seriously injured in horror crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:49 BST
A pedestrian was killed after a collision with a motorbike that left the rider seriously injured.

Policeplaceholder image
Police

Police were called at 5.49am today (Thursday 19 December) to reports of a collision in Newport, the Isle of Wight, on the A3020 Horsebridge Hill, near the junction with Noke Common.

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pedestrian, a man in his 50s, who was confirmed deceased at the scene. He has not been formally identified at this time.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, and in particular anyone with relevant dash cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage. If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240550816.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice