Pedestrian killed and motorcyclist seriously injured in horror crash
Police were called at 5.49am today (Thursday 19 December) to reports of a collision in Newport, the Isle of Wight, on the A3020 Horsebridge Hill, near the junction with Noke Common.
Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pedestrian, a man in his 50s, who was confirmed deceased at the scene. He has not been formally identified at this time.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, and in particular anyone with relevant dash cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage. If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240550816.