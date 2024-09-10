Pensioner, 80, arrested on suspicion of inciting boy into sexual activity amid suspicious Portsmouth incident
The 80-year-old from Portsmouth remains in police custody after being detained. Portsmouth Police are looking to speak to other individuals who may have seen or heard about a “suspicious” incident at the Camber Docks in Old Portsmouth on Sunday morning (September 8).
A man in a vehicle briefly spoke to an 11-year-old boy between 10.30am and 12pm. “The boy was not hurt and there was no physical contact,” police said.
“An eighty-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - no penetration. He remains in custody at this time.” Police have released an image as part of their investigation. “We’d like to speak to the people pictured who potentially witnessed what happened or anyone else who may be able to assist our enquiries,” they added.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240386388. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.