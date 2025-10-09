A pensioner escaped with just a caution after crashing his car into a teenage girl before speeding off.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Road junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham | Google

Police were able to hunt down the driver of a green Kia Sportage which struck the girl as she crossed Havant Road at the junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham, around 5.45pm on Tuesday 7 October, as reported last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened as the girl and three other teenagers were walking along the pavement on Havant Road in the direction of Cosham.

Police said last week: “As they crossed the junction with East Cosham Road, a green Kia Sportage is reported to have collided with a teenage girl before driving off at speed.

“The girl suffered minor injuries to her leg during the incident. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

The force has now revealed they arrested a pensioner following the appeal - who has already been dealt with and avoided a court appearance. “A man in his 70s from Fareham was arrested and was dealt with by way of a caution,” a spokesperson said.