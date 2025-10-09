Pensioner escapes with caution after crashing car into teenage girl and speeding off in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
A pensioner escaped with just a caution after crashing his car into a teenage girl before speeding off.

Most Popular
Havant Road junction of East Cosham Road, near Coshamplaceholder image
Havant Road junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham | Google

Police were able to hunt down the driver of a green Kia Sportage which struck the girl as she crossed Havant Road at the junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham, around 5.45pm on Tuesday 7 October, as reported last week.

Sign up for a great range of free emails featuring Portsmouth and the surrounding area’s news and sport headlines

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident happened as the girl and three other teenagers were walking along the pavement on Havant Road in the direction of Cosham.

Police said last week: “As they crossed the junction with East Cosham Road, a green Kia Sportage is reported to have collided with a teenage girl before driving off at speed.

“The girl suffered minor injuries to her leg during the incident. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

The force has now revealed they arrested a pensioner following the appeal - who has already been dealt with and avoided a court appearance. “A man in his 70s from Fareham was arrested and was dealt with by way of a caution,” a spokesperson said.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice