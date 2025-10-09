Pensioner escapes with caution after crashing car into teenage girl and speeding off in Portsmouth
Police were able to hunt down the driver of a green Kia Sportage which struck the girl as she crossed Havant Road at the junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham, around 5.45pm on Tuesday 7 October, as reported last week.
The incident happened as the girl and three other teenagers were walking along the pavement on Havant Road in the direction of Cosham.
Police said last week: “As they crossed the junction with East Cosham Road, a green Kia Sportage is reported to have collided with a teenage girl before driving off at speed.
“The girl suffered minor injuries to her leg during the incident. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”