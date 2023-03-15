News you can trust since 1877
Person arrested for walking down middle of Portsmouth road while flashing still detained by police

Police are still holding a person who was caught walking down the middle of a road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT

As reported, an individual was arrested after officers were called at 2.20pm on Tuesday to reports of a person walking in the middle of Milton Road, Milton while flashing. A 24-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and exposure under the sexual offences act.

A day on from the incident police have revealed the person is still in custody – with no charges yet brought. A spokeswoman said: ‘(The person) is still in custody, no charges at this time.’

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Police have appealed to the public for more information on the event. Call police on 101 quoting 44230102585.

