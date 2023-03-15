As reported, an individual was arrested after officers were called at 2.20pm on Tuesday to reports of a person walking in the middle of Milton Road, Milton while flashing. A 24-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and exposure under the sexual offences act.

READ NOW: Prolific flasher jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day on from the incident police have revealed the person is still in custody – with no charges yet brought. A spokeswoman said: ‘(The person) is still in custody, no charges at this time.’

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google

Police have appealed to the public for more information on the event. Call police on 101 quoting 44230102585.

SEE ALSO: M27 crash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad