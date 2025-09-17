A 64-year-old pervert has admitted flashing to a 16-year-old girl in Gosport High Street - where he is now banned until his sentence hearing.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Deviant David Cantlow must also not talk to girls under 18 after admitting one count of exposure when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

It comes after the girl reported the defendant indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm on Saturday August 9 having seemingly followed her. “She had first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand. The girl was not hurt and no contact was made,” police previously said.

Cantlow was granted conditional bail during the court appearance but was handed a number of stringent conditions before his sentence hearing at the court on December 18. These included for the pervert to reside at his Gladstone Road address in Gosport, where he was slapped with a curfew between 6pm and 6am. He must present himself to a police officer who asks to see him between these times.

The sex offender was also banned from entering Gosport High Street and from contacting girls under the age of 18. Cantlow must register with the police until the case is finished.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared ahead of the hearing in December.