Pervert passenger sexually assaulted woman as she slept on plane

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:33 BST
A pervert passenger who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept on board a flight is facing jail.

Sussex Police

Depraved Momade Jussab, 66, was sat next to the passenger in the aircraft bound for London Gatwick Airport from Doha in Qatar.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had not met Jussab before. She awoke during the flight to find the deviant opportunist sexually assaulting her.

When the aircraft landed, she reported her experience to police, and she has received support from specially trained officers. Police investigated and Jussab was arrested.

Jussab, of Swinfield Close, Feltham, was charged with one count of assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault. After a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty on Friday, 29 March. He will now face sentencing in May.

The court was told about how the incident happened on September 28 last year. The victim recalled how cabin lights were switched off and most passengers were asleep during the flight when the sexual assaults took place.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Kate Bailey from the Crawley Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “I would like to praise the victim for her courage to come forward and report her experience.

“This was a shocking incident and a crime which has a long-term impact on the victim and other victims like her.

“We were determined to get justice in this case, and we are pleased with the verdict. We encourage all victims of sexual offences to come forward and report their experience to the police.”

