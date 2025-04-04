Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are looking into reports of a man relieving himself in a children’s playground in Gosport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was speculation on social media on Thursday, April 3 of a man exposing himself at a local park. Police have confirmed they received a call about a man urinating in a children’s playground St Nicholas Avenue in at around 3.30pm

The police received reports of a man urinating in a children's playground St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport | Google

The incident took place in broad daylight and neighbourhood police teams are currently looking into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3:29pm on Thursday 4 March about a man urinating in a playground on St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team are reviewing this report to establish any subsequent actions or enquiries that are required.”

The crime number for the incident is 44250145251.