Gosport police looking into reports of man urinating in children's playground in middle of the afternoon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There was speculation on social media on Thursday, April 3 of a man exposing himself at a local park. Police have confirmed they received a call about a man urinating in a children’s playground St Nicholas Avenue in at around 3.30pm
The incident took place in broad daylight and neighbourhood police teams are currently looking into it.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3:29pm on Thursday 4 March about a man urinating in a playground on St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport.
“The Neighbourhood Policing Team are reviewing this report to establish any subsequent actions or enquiries that are required.”
The crime number for the incident is 44250145251.