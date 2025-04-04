Gosport police looking into reports of man urinating in children's playground in middle of the afternoon

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:53 BST
Police are looking into reports of a man relieving himself in a children’s playground in Gosport.

There was speculation on social media on Thursday, April 3 of a man exposing himself at a local park. Police have confirmed they received a call about a man urinating in a children’s playground St Nicholas Avenue in at around 3.30pm

The police received reports of a man urinating in a children's playground St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport | Google

The incident took place in broad daylight and neighbourhood police teams are currently looking into it.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3:29pm on Thursday 4 March about a man urinating in a playground on St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team are reviewing this report to establish any subsequent actions or enquiries that are required.”

The crime number for the incident is 44250145251.

