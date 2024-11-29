Pervert with 'very big nose' kisses and sexually assaults two teenage girls in Gosport

A man with a “very big nose” sexually assaulted two teenage girls before kissing one of them in a shocking Gosport street assault.

A police E-fit of the pervertA police E-fit of the pervert
Police have released an E-fit picture of the “skinny” pervert who was wearing a black cap during the incident on 23 June this year in Tichborne Way around 11pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident happened when a man approached two teenage girls and inappropriately touched them both over clothing. He also kissed one of the girls.

“Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries since this incident, and are now releasing this E-fit of a man we would like to identify.”

Police described the sex attacker as white with tanned skin who was 5ft 10ins – 6ft tall with a skinny build who was aged approximately 45-50 years. He had dark brown thin hair and a “very big nose”.

Police added: “The man was described as wearing a black baggy jacket, black baggy joggers with white stripes on them, and a black cap. He also had a blue bike with him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240267185. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

