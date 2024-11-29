WATCH: Air ambulance landing on M27 after man falls from bridge

This is the moment an air ambulance lands onto the M27 after a man fell from a bridge.

Air ambulance coming in to land on M27 after man falls from bridge | Supplied

Traffic was held between junction 9 and 11 after the man in his 20s plunged onto the eastbound side of the motorway causing gridlock for drivers.

An air ambulance landed at the scene before he was rushed to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. The M27 has since reopened.

The video shows the air ambulance fly across the busy motorway before coming down before the bridge. A police car with three people - presumably officers - are seen positioned on the bridge watching on as the aircraft expertly lands. Other vehicles are seen parked up on the bridge following the horrific incident.

A police spokesperson told The News earlier: “We were called at 8.25am to a report a man had fallen from a bridge over the M27, near to junction 9 for Park Gate. Emergency services attend, with both carriageways closed while they did.

“The man, in his 20s, has suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, and has been taken to hospital for treatment. The road has now re-opened.”

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said earlier: “We have closed both carriageways on the M27 near junction 9 for Park Gate after a man was found injured just after 8.30am. The closure is to allow emergency services to attend, please avoid the area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience.”

AA Traffic News previously said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on M27 both ways from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”