Petersfield man given Hospital Order after stabbing a man in the neck

A man has been sentenced to a Hospital Order after stabbing another man in the neck.

Martin Copeland, 60, of Cranford Road, Petersfield, was arrested after police were called to an incident in the road where he lives just before 12.15pm on Thursday, March 14. Officers found a 62-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck who was taken to hospital.

Copeland was subsequently arrested and charged, and then hospitalised following assessment from psychiatric experts. He was subsequently deemed unfit for trial and was sentenced to a Hospital Order at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, June 13.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “In March 2025, Copeland appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for a trial of facts, to ascertain whether he had committed the act of wounding with intent.

“This was a trial of facts, as Copeland was deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental ill health, therefore the jury were asked to determine what happened, rather than his guilt. The jury found that he had committed the act of stabbing the man.

“Following further assessments by psychiatric experts, Copeland appeared at the same court on Friday 13 June, where he was sentenced to a Hospital Order with no limitation on time under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983, with an additional Restriction Order under Section 41 of the act.”