A Havant man has been jailed for over two years after stealing a number items from a property in Warnford.

Shane Parker, 37, of Lockerby Road, was jailed for two years and four months after forcing his way into a house in Lippen Lane, Warnford. A number of items were stolen including jewellery and watches, when the owners were away on the weekend of February 8 and 9 this year.

Shane Parker, 37, of Lockerby Road, Havant, was jailed for two years and four months following a burglary in Warnford. | Hampshire Police

DNA found on an internal door frame linked Parker to the scene, leading to his arrest. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, June 13 having already pleaded guilty one count of burglary dwelling and theft at a previous hearing.

PC Iva Yotova, from the Northern Area Crime Team, said: “Burglary can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on victims. People should be able to feel safe in their own home.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we take burglary seriously and will look at every resource available to us to bring offenders to justice.”