Phone stolen from Tesco in Cosham as police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to
The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Monday, November 11 with a mobile phone being stolen from Tesco on Cosham High Street. A man in his 50s accidentally left his phone at a self-checkout whereupon a second man used the same checkout and pocketed the phone.
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and to identify a man we’d like to speak to after a mobile phone was stolen from Tesco on Cosham High Street.
“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240492230.”
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.