A Stanley knife and drugs have been seized from a boy seen “behaving suspiciously” in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of youths were initially seen by police in College Park, Copnor Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the illicit items were confiscated from the boy on the evening of November 14.

A youth was searched in College Park, Copnor, Portsmouth, with a knife and drugs being confiscated from him by police. | Google Street View

The drugs seized from the 16-year-old turned out to be ketamine. “At approximately 9:00pm on Thursday 14 November, officers approached a group of young people who were behaving suspiciously at College Park,” a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group was stopped and searched and 16 year-old boy from Copnor was found in possession of a small amount of ketamine and a Stanley knife, both of which were seized.

“The matter is under investigation and enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances.”