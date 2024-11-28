Stanley knife and ketamine confiscated from boy after youths seen "behaving suspiciously" in Portsmouth
The group of youths were initially seen by police in College Park, Copnor Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the illicit items were confiscated from the boy on the evening of November 14.
The drugs seized from the 16-year-old turned out to be ketamine. “At approximately 9:00pm on Thursday 14 November, officers approached a group of young people who were behaving suspiciously at College Park,” a police spokeswoman said.
“The group was stopped and searched and 16 year-old boy from Copnor was found in possession of a small amount of ketamine and a Stanley knife, both of which were seized.
“The matter is under investigation and enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances.”