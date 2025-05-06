Picture shows crash scene as four parked cars hit in Portsmouth - woman arrested

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 16:11 BST
A woman was arrested after her car smashed into four parked vehicles in Fratton.

Aylesbury Road crash sceneAylesbury Road crash scene
Aylesbury Road crash scene | Stu Vaizey

Police attended the incident on Friday May 2 just before 8pm that caused a huge disturbance in Aylesbury Road as residents came out to see what had happened.

A 36-year-old woman is under investigation after she was arrested for driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a specimen at the scene.

A picture captured of the crash shows police at the scene with vehicles parked up on either side of the road as shocked residents watch on.

Aylesbury Road crash sceneAylesbury Road crash scene
Aylesbury Road crash scene | Stu Vaizey

A police spokesperson said the “road traffic collision involved one moving vehicle and four parked vehicles” before adding: “A woman from Portsmouth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention.

“She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”

