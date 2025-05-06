Picture shows crash scene as four parked cars hit in Portsmouth - woman arrested
Police attended the incident on Friday May 2 just before 8pm that caused a huge disturbance in Aylesbury Road as residents came out to see what had happened.
A 36-year-old woman is under investigation after she was arrested for driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a specimen at the scene.
A picture captured of the crash shows police at the scene with vehicles parked up on either side of the road as shocked residents watch on.
A police spokesperson said the “road traffic collision involved one moving vehicle and four parked vehicles” before adding: “A woman from Portsmouth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention.
“She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”