Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was arrested after her car smashed into four parked vehicles in Fratton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Road crash scene | Stu Vaizey

Police attended the incident on Friday May 2 just before 8pm that caused a huge disturbance in Aylesbury Road as residents came out to see what had happened.

A 36-year-old woman is under investigation after she was arrested for driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a specimen at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture captured of the crash shows police at the scene with vehicles parked up on either side of the road as shocked residents watch on.

Aylesbury Road crash scene | Stu Vaizey

A police spokesperson said the “road traffic collision involved one moving vehicle and four parked vehicles” before adding: “A woman from Portsmouth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention.

“She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”