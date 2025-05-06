Woman, 34, under investigation for drink driving after Audi hits vehicle in Gosport
A female driver is being investigated after her Audi car allegedly smashed into a parked car while she was over the alcohol limit.
Police were called at 10.25pm on Thursday 1 May to a report of a road traffic collision on Leesland Road in Gosport.
A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an Audi had hit a parked Nissan. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.
“A 34-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit. She has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”