Woman, 34, under investigation for drink driving after Audi hits vehicle in Gosport

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 14:38 BST
A female driver is being investigated after her Audi car allegedly smashed into a parked car while she was over the alcohol limit.

Police were called at 10.25pm on Thursday 1 May to a report of a road traffic collision on Leesland Road in Gosport.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an Audi had hit a parked Nissan. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.

“A 34-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit. She has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”

