Southsea man and Gosport woman arrested after Commercial Road scrap in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 12:41 BST
A Southsea man and a Gosport woman were arrested after a scrap involving three people in Portsmouth city centre.

The fight erupted in Commercial Road around 3.30pm on Thursday (1 May) in the busy street. No one was injured.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and as part of our enquiries, a 49-year-old man from Southsea and a 31-year-old woman from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of affray. No injuries were reported.

“Following further enquiries, both people were released with no further action.”

