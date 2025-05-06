Southsea man and Gosport woman arrested after Commercial Road scrap in Portsmouth
A Southsea man and a Gosport woman were arrested after a scrap involving three people in Portsmouth city centre.
The fight erupted in Commercial Road around 3.30pm on Thursday (1 May) in the busy street. No one was injured.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and as part of our enquiries, a 49-year-old man from Southsea and a 31-year-old woman from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of affray. No injuries were reported.
“Following further enquiries, both people were released with no further action.”