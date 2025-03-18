Police aeroplane deployed to assist with four Portsmouth incidents

A police aeroplane was deployed to help with a number of incidents in the Portsmouth area on Saturday.

The plane was hovering over the city. Picture: The National Police Air Service

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) craft was seen circling the skies on Saturday afternoon - leading to curiosity from locals over what was happening.

Now it has been revealed how the plane was drafted in to assist with four separate incidents. ‘At 3.40pm on Saturday (15 March), a police aeroplane from NPAS Fixed Wing was deployed to the Portsmouth area to support Hampshire Constabulary. Whilst in the area, the aircraft was directed to conduct various searches,” a NPAS spokesperson said.

Hampshire Police said they were called to the first incident at 3.24pm to reports of youths on the roof of Debenhams. When officers arrived they were no longer on the roof.

The second incident, at 3.30pm, was of youths riding motorbikes near Ferry Park. They left the area prior to police attendance.

Then at 3.41pm there were reports of two small off road motorbikes being ridden at the recreation ground on Bluebell Road, Southampton. “Officers attended and spoke to the parents of the children. No further action was required,” a spokesperson said.

Finally, police were called at 4.34pm to reports of an “incident or criminal damage” at an address in Belmore Close, Portsmouth. Investigations are ongoing.

The total flying time was around 80 minutes across all incidents for the police aircraft.