The Fratton faithful are celebrating Pompey’s Championship survival with two matches to spare.

Yet supporters from other football clubs have been quick to send their congratulations - including fierce rivals Southampton.

Naturally, Saints followers are eager for a first south-coast derby in league football since David Norris struck his memorable St Mary’s goal in April 2012.

However, other fans across the Football League have also sportingly given their best wishes to a club whose iconic Fratton Park atmosphere is clearly respected throughout the game.

And here are some of their views taken from the BBC Sport comment section...

Well done Pompey, see you next season. Ipswich fan.

- Chezal

Watford were awful, poor decision making by Cleverley. Why take off your best player Vata and leave Ince on. Good away day at Pompey, never thought they would get relegated. Proper club, great atmosphere. See you next season.

- hornetsc1241

Pompey fans enjoyed Easter as their side clinched Championship safety following successive victories. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Congratulations to Portsmouth, mission accomplished, I always thought your home form would keep you up. Hope we won’t be playing you next season but we probably will be. Sunderland fan.

- Big H

Congratulations Pompey, I'm genuinely pleased you stayed up - Newcastle fan.

- Mick Ronsons guitar

Well done, top boys, top club. (From a QPR fan).

- Delfonics

Portsmouth? Congrats on survival. And we will now have the Hampshire derby next season. Well done, and now get ready for next season.

- CajunMiaSanMia

Congratulations Pompey! From Derby, fully deserved!

- Kevin

Well done Pompey from a Saints fan. Go easy on us next season.

- Bob

Well done, Portsmouth. Now, can we have Rob Atkinson back in one-piece, please? OTIB

- redferryman1

Looking forward to the real south coast derby next season (not Brighton or Bournemouth!!). Only disappointment is it will be in the Championship instead of the Premier League where we should both be.

- Pda

Watford fan at Fratton today. Sending off spoiled the game after a good start to the second half. But hats off to the Pompey support - great singing throughout with 4 stands in unison much of the time! Home staff also very friendly. Glad you’re staying up.

- Jubert

Got to say well done for staying up and see you next year :)

- Saintsfcformysins

Actually glad you stayed up as we have our south coast derby back COYR

- GosportSAINT