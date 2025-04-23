'A proper club, Genuinely pleased, Great atmosphere, The real derby is back': Southampton supporters and other rivals congratulate Portsmouth
Yet supporters from other football clubs have been quick to send their congratulations - including fierce rivals Southampton.
Naturally, Saints followers are eager for a first south-coast derby in league football since David Norris struck his memorable St Mary’s goal in April 2012.
However, other fans across the Football League have also sportingly given their best wishes to a club whose iconic Fratton Park atmosphere is clearly respected throughout the game.
And here are some of their views taken from the BBC Sport comment section...
Well done Pompey, see you next season. Ipswich fan.
- Chezal
Watford were awful, poor decision making by Cleverley. Why take off your best player Vata and leave Ince on. Good away day at Pompey, never thought they would get relegated. Proper club, great atmosphere. See you next season.
- hornetsc1241
Congratulations to Portsmouth, mission accomplished, I always thought your home form would keep you up. Hope we won’t be playing you next season but we probably will be. Sunderland fan.
- Big H
Congratulations Pompey, I'm genuinely pleased you stayed up - Newcastle fan.
- Mick Ronsons guitar
Well done, top boys, top club. (From a QPR fan).
- Delfonics
Portsmouth? Congrats on survival. And we will now have the Hampshire derby next season. Well done, and now get ready for next season.
- CajunMiaSanMia
Congratulations Pompey! From Derby, fully deserved!
- Kevin
Well done Pompey from a Saints fan. Go easy on us next season.
- Bob
Well done, Portsmouth. Now, can we have Rob Atkinson back in one-piece, please? OTIB
- redferryman1
Looking forward to the real south coast derby next season (not Brighton or Bournemouth!!). Only disappointment is it will be in the Championship instead of the Premier League where we should both be.
- Pda
Watford fan at Fratton today. Sending off spoiled the game after a good start to the second half. But hats off to the Pompey support - great singing throughout with 4 stands in unison much of the time! Home staff also very friendly. Glad you’re staying up.
- Jubert
Got to say well done for staying up and see you next year :)
- Saintsfcformysins
Actually glad you stayed up as we have our south coast derby back COYR
- GosportSAINT
