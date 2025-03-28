Police ambush suspected Class A dealer from abroad on Portsmouth street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police ambushed suspected Class A drug dealers in a busy North End street this morning - one of whom is believed to be a foreigner without permission to be in the UK.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police block car in North End | NW

A force van blocked off an Audi A6 on Derby Road at the junction of London Road, just after 10am, as reported.

A man was seen being arrested while four officers were spotted coming out of Poundland during the incident. Several police vehicles swamped the area as locals watched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police have shared details over the incident at 10.10am which led to two men inside the Audi being arrested as cash and mobile phones were seized. One of the arrested men, aged 28, is suspected to be a foreigner who was in the country illegally.

Police in North End | NW

A force spokesperson said: “At around 10.10am this morning, police stopped an Audi A6 on Derby Road, Portsmouth.

“Officers searched the vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized a quantity of cash, in addition to a number of mobile phones. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested by police.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and knowingly entering the UK without leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. They remain in custody at this time.”

An eyewitness said: “A man appeared to be arrested at the scene after they stopped him driving the Audi. Around four officers were seen walking out of Poundland.”