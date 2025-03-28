Police ambush suspected Class A dealer from abroad on Portsmouth street

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police ambushed suspected Class A drug dealers in a busy North End street this morning - one of whom is believed to be a foreigner without permission to be in the UK.

Police block car in North EndPolice block car in North End
Police block car in North End | NW

A force van blocked off an Audi A6 on Derby Road at the junction of London Road, just after 10am, as reported.

A man was seen being arrested while four officers were spotted coming out of Poundland during the incident. Several police vehicles swamped the area as locals watched on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now police have shared details over the incident at 10.10am which led to two men inside the Audi being arrested as cash and mobile phones were seized. One of the arrested men, aged 28, is suspected to be a foreigner who was in the country illegally.

Police in North EndPolice in North End
Police in North End | NW

A force spokesperson said: “At around 10.10am this morning, police stopped an Audi A6 on Derby Road, Portsmouth.

“Officers searched the vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized a quantity of cash, in addition to a number of mobile phones. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested by police.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and knowingly entering the UK without leave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. They remain in custody at this time.”

An eyewitness said: “A man appeared to be arrested at the scene after they stopped him driving the Audi. Around four officers were seen walking out of Poundland.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice