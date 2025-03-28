Police ambush suspected Class A dealer from abroad on Portsmouth street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A force van blocked off an Audi A6 on Derby Road at the junction of London Road, just after 10am, as reported.
A man was seen being arrested while four officers were spotted coming out of Poundland during the incident. Several police vehicles swamped the area as locals watched on.
Now police have shared details over the incident at 10.10am which led to two men inside the Audi being arrested as cash and mobile phones were seized. One of the arrested men, aged 28, is suspected to be a foreigner who was in the country illegally.
A force spokesperson said: “At around 10.10am this morning, police stopped an Audi A6 on Derby Road, Portsmouth.
“Officers searched the vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized a quantity of cash, in addition to a number of mobile phones. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested by police.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and knowingly entering the UK without leave.
“A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. They remain in custody at this time.”
An eyewitness said: “A man appeared to be arrested at the scene after they stopped him driving the Audi. Around four officers were seen walking out of Poundland.”