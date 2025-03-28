WATCH: Police block car and arrest man in dramatic Portsmouth incident
Police were spotted taking dramatic action to block a car in a busy Portsmouth street before reportedly arresting a man this morning.
A police van stopped an Audi car at the North End junction of London Road and Derby Road around 10.30am.
Several officers and force vehicles attended the scene, with a man apparently arrested.
An eyewitness said: “A man appeared to be arrested at the scene after they stopped him driving the Audi. Around four officers were seen walking out of Poundland.”
Police have been approached for more details.