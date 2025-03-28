WATCH: Police block car and arrest man in dramatic Portsmouth incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police were spotted taking dramatic action to block a car in a busy Portsmouth street before reportedly arresting a man this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police block car in North End | NW

A police van stopped an Audi car at the North End junction of London Road and Derby Road around 10.30am.

Several officers and force vehicles attended the scene, with a man apparently arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eyewitness said: “A man appeared to be arrested at the scene after they stopped him driving the Audi. Around four officers were seen walking out of Poundland.”

Police have been approached for more details.