Picture shows lorry and car crash scene on M27 - police update

Police have given details over two M27 crashes this morning - one of which involved a lorry and a car.

M27 crash involving lorry and car | National Highways

A picture shows the scene of the crash involving the lorry and car reported around 8.15am, which happened westbound by junction 4. “Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3,” AA Traffic News said previously.

It followed an earlier crash reported around 7am between junction 7 and 5. Drivers were being delayed around 35 minutes.

“Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon),” the AA had said.

“Severe delays of 34 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J4 M3. Average speed ten mph.”

Now police have given details over both crashes. A police spokesperson said: “The first call came in at 6.50am involving two vehicles between junctions 5 and 7. No injuries, and the scene was clear shortly before 8am.

“We also received a report at 8.15am of a non-injury collision involving a car and lorry near junction 4 westbound. National Highways are dealing with this incident.”