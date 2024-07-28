Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 20s has dies following a traffic collision involving the motorcycle he was riding and a car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived to the incident in Hedge End at around 11.37 on Sunday, July 28. The collision involved a Vauxhall car and a Triumph motorcycle and happened between the junction of Heath House Lane and Barnfield Way.

Parts of the road remain closed and police are asking for any witnesses that may be able to provide information to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Hedge End.

“Police were called at 11.37am today (July 28) to a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall car and a Triumph motorcycle at the junction of Heath House Lane and Barnfield Way. Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed by officers.

“Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries?Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240320692.”