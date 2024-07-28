Incident on the A34 leaves road closed for hours with two men suffering serious injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two men were injured in an incident on the A34 yesterday (July 27) which left the road closed for several hours as emergency services attended to the scene. The police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward with information to help with their investigation.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.04am on Saturday, July 27 to a report of a collision on the A34 near Wash Water. Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were shut while the emergency services dealt with the incident. They have now been reopened.
“Two men suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. A man in his 30s suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital. A man in his 20s suffered a serious injury to his arm and was also taken to hospital.
“Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries throughout the day and would like to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any dashcam footage which may help our enquiries?
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240319355.”
The police have advised that information can also be submitted to via their website. Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website: crimestoppers-uk.org/