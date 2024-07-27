Waterlooville crash leaves pedestrian in serious condition after collision with a car

By Joe Williams
Published 27th Jul 2024, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pedestrian has suffered serous injuries following a collision with a car in Waterlooville.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital after the incident in Milton Road, Waterlooville on Friday, July 26. Police were called to the area at around 4.30pm and the road was blocked for a time as they attended the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.25pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision on Milton Road, Waterlooville.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The collision involved a Kia car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his head and arm.”

The road was cleared by around 7pm yesterday evening and remains open.

Related topics:PoliceWaterloovilleHospitalKia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.