A pedestrian has suffered serous injuries following a collision with a car in Waterlooville.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital after the incident in Milton Road, Waterlooville on Friday, July 26. Police were called to the area at around 4.30pm and the road was blocked for a time as they attended the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.25pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision on Milton Road, Waterlooville.

