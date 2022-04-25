Officers conducted a proactive drugs warrant at an address in Cricketers Way on Saturday evening (April 23) following intelligence submitted to them by a member of the public.

​They located 25 wraps of suspected class A drugs inside the address, as well as £1,400 in cash, several mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

​As a result they arrested a 30-year-old man from London, a 34-year-old woman from Havant and a 45-year-old man of no fixed abode on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

​All three have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

​In a statement, Hampshire police said: ‘We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to please get in touch if you suspect drug related activity in your area.

‘Even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture.

​’Call us on 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.’