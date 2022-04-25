Police investigate as thugs cause damage at Portsmouth community centre after breaking in and stealing food

Officers were called to the Hilsea Hub in Howard Road at 7.40pm yesterday (April 24) to a report that someone had got in and damage had been caused inside.

It was also reported that a number of food items had been taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

They attended and conducted enquiries at the scene to identify those involved, including speaking to local residents and businesses and scoping for CCTV.

​Portsmouth north inspector, Jon Tilbury, said: ‘We know what an asset our local community centres are to our residents and it is utterly unacceptable that this centre has been targeted in this way.

​’I would like to assure people that this incident is under investigation and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

​’Our officers will be increasing their patrols in the area. Anyone with questions, information or concerns is asked to come and speak to them.’