Police called in over threats at assisted living facility in Gosport

Police have been called in after tensions at an assisted living facility in Gosport boiled over.

The daughter of a 98-year-old man living at Spinnaker View in Willis Road claimed she was threatened when staying at her dad’s apartment while he was in hospital.

The woman said she only stayed there one night but would visit daily to feed her dad’s birds while he was sick. During a visit on June 8 the complainant said she was abused and faced with hostility from a man at the Places for People run facility who was irritated by her attending the place.

Since the incident, and a further event that has led to the police being called, the daughter has been banned from attending Spinnaker View - which she believes is unfair. “So now I’m not allowed to sort my dad’s birds,” she said. Spinnaker View said she was free to take the birds but chose not to.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man threatening a man and a woman at an address in Willis Road at about 4.30pm on Sunday 8 June. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Places for People spokesperson said: “We are wishing (the complainant’s dad) a speedy recovery in hospital and hope to welcome him back to Spinnaker View very soon.

“While in hospital we became aware that his daughter had been staying at his apartment. As his tenancy for supported housing only permits him to stay at the property, we informed her that she would be unable to stay but was free to take the birds with her if she wanted to care for them. She did not choose to do this so staff at Spinnaker View have been feeding and looking after the birds.

“There was an incident where the police had to be contacted, and while this was being investigated, we informed the daughter that she was no longer permitted to access Spinnaker View. There was then a further incident where police had to be called and investigations are currently ongoing.

“Spinnaker View is a popular extra care facility, which enables our customers to live independently in their own apartment, with the reassurance of on-site care and support facilities if they need it. We encourage customers to organise in-house activities and there are occasions when these are also organised by the care team and housing. Activities outside of Spinnaker View however would be organised and led by the customers.”